Xbox is the official partner of the national English football teams

Xbox is now officially the partner of England’s national football teams as part of a multi-year relationship.

The partnership encompasses both the male and female national English teams and the eLions esports team, the virtual squad representing England in FIFA matches. Accompanying the launch between Xbox and The Football Association is the message “When Everybody Plays, We All Win.”

According to an Xbox Wire post, the partnership will focus on a “grassroots gaming campaign with The FA” that aims to unite football and gaming across the UK with new experiences.

The official video announcement can be watched below.

Director of Xbox global partnerships Marcos Waltenberg said: “At Xbox we strive to remove barriers and to empower people to experience the joy of play: millions of people around the world find common ground and connect through playing games, as they do with football.”

“In The FA we see a tremendous organization which has the same drive and ambition to empower people as we do at Xbox. Through our partnership we aim to bring further value to the England Football Teams and power the dreams of players and fans everywhere,” Waltenberg added.

Kathryn Swarbrick, commercial and marketing director at The FA said in a Microsoft post: “Gaming is loved and embraced by fans across the world, and we see this partnership as an opportunity to take that relationship to the next level for all of those connected with English football.”

Details of events, activities, and how people can get involved with the partnership will be announced in the near future.

