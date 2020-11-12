Xbox is working on an “exciting” AAA open-world title

A recent job profile has seemingly revealed that Xbox is working on a new open-world title.

As pointed out by Twitter user Klobrille, the LinkedIn profile for Xbox narrative director, Dave Mongan, teased the upcoming project.

As narrative director of Xbox Game Studios Publishing, Mongan oversees “all narrative-related elements for multiple XBOX first-party franchises” and is currently working on “an exciting AAA open-world title yet to be announced”. Previous work from Mongan includes Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Since Klobrille’s tweet, Mongan’s profile has changed to simply state “other exciting new AAA titles yet to be announced”, removing the term open-world entirely.

While it could easily be assumed that the project is being helmed by The Initiative – a new Xbox Games studio containing talent from other studios such as Bungie and Crystal Dynamics – as Klobrille pointed out in a follow up tweet, Xbox Games Studios Publishing work with independent studios, not the company’s internal studios.

Previously the company has worked with studios such as Moon Studios on Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, and Insomniac Games with Sunset Overdrive.

In a recent interview with GameReactor, Xbox head Phil Spencer was asked about which currently unannounced first-party titles he’s most excited for the public to see. He gave two examples, first discussing Compulsion and “their ability to create new worlds and unique settings”. Spencer’s second title was the upcoming project by The Initiative, which he described as “amazing”.

Microsoft reported record breaking sales for the Xbox Series consoles launch day, confirming it as the biggest in the company’s history. In the long run, the company expects the Xbox Series S to outsell the Xbox Series X.