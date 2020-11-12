Xbox launch and ‘Call Of Duty’ saw record breaking UK internet usage

Several UK internet providers have reported record breaking usage on Tuesday (November 10) following the Xbox Series consoles’ launch and Call Of Duty update.

According to a new report from the BBC, multiple internet providers were hit with mass demand. The companies included BT, Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Vodafone, City Fibre and Zen Internet, all of which were affected by the launch of the new Xbox systems and large Call Of Duty updates.

Multiple providers reportedly shared data to the BBC, with companies such as BT showcasing a peak of 18 terabits per second (Tbps), breaking a previous record of 17.5Tbps.

Tuesday’s traffic was most likely attributed to the launch of the new Xbox consoles, along with substantial updates for Call Of Duty and many other games. Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone received updates around the 65GB mark on some systems, whilst Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also went up for pre-load between 95-130GB.

Many owners of the new Xbox consoles were also hit with weighty updates for multiple games. Certain next-gen games downloaded through smart delivery required full redownloads, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. The next expansion for Destiny 2 also released to coincide with the Xbox systems, with an update of around 65GB.

The recent console launch is also the first time a digital counterpart has released alongside a traditional system with the Xbox Series S, suggesting a further increase in download usage.

With the PS5 launch in the UK next week, many are prepared for another spike in traffic, or even possibly hitting another breaking record in data usage. As mentioned by the BBC, Zen Internet’s chief executive Paul Stobart “anticipate[s] the traffic on our network to be higher again.”

The PS5 released today (November 12) in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, with a worldwide launch on November 19.