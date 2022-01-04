Xbox launches beauty collaboration with OPI nail polish

Xbox has launched a new beauty collaboration with nail polish brand OPI.

The collection, which is now available to purchase at US retailer ULTA will launch around the world in February.

The nail polishes include in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, which will unlock on February 1. It includes armour and car colours that match the new nail polish items. Both of these games released as Xbox exclusive titles near the end of last year.

The full list of colours is available below:

Quest for Quartz : A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.

: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle. Pixel Dust : A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world. Racing for Pinks: A crème rose that will rev your engine.

A crème rose that will rev your engine. Suzi is My Avatar : A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.

: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power. Trading Paint : A crème apricot you’ll race to the finish for.

: A crème apricot you’ll race to the finish for. Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level. The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green. Sage Simulation : Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.

: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation. You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.

A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats. Can’t CTRL Me : A shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d.

: A shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d. Achievement Unlocked : Unlock a world of color that’s lilac optimized.

: Unlock a world of color that’s lilac optimized. N00berry: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple.

Elsewhere, Nvidia has announced a brand new graphics card, the ultra-high-end RTX 3090 Ti. While the card had been rumoured for some time, it was finally confirmed at CES 2022. There is no price information or release date at this time, but according to The Verge, the RTX 3090 Ti will include 40 teraflops of GPU performance, outmatching the previous entry in the family, the RTX 3090 by 11%.