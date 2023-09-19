Xbox leak suggests ‘Dishonored 3’ and new ‘Doom’ game in the works

A number of documents relating to the acquisition of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft from 2020 have been leaked, revealing the potential existence of Dishonored 3 and a new Doom game.

These came to light through the lawsuit between the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft, wherein the former was trying to block the latter’s buyout of Activision. In addition, it is worth keeping in mind that this specific presentation – that contain these references to the new games – is from several years ago.

The name of the new Doom game is Doom Year Zero and it was intended to launch with a set of DLC in the fiscal year 2023. It would then be supported with a second lot of DLC in the fiscal year 2024.

Dishonored 3 would have been planned for the fiscal year 2024 too, as well as Ghostwire: Tokyo 2 and a remaster of Fallout 3. The slides mention the Indiana Jones game that is in the works with MachineGames, however that was expected to be in our hands by 2022.

Furthermore, there are a scattering of unknown games – Project Kestrel for the fiscal year 2023 and an expansion for the subsequent year, Project Platinum and a licensed IP game for the fiscal year 2024.

News of a third main Dishonored game is something of a surprise to fans as Arkane had suggested the door was closed on that series.

“It’s the last chapter of what we call the Kaldwin era,” said lead game designer Dinga Bakaba in 2017 following the reveal of Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider. “Corvo and Emily’s stories are wrapped up by the end of Dishonored 2. There is nothing more to tell.”

Bakaba maintained that should there be another entry in the Dishonored series, it would possess “the core values of Dishonored and Arkane”.

Seeing that the team has experimented in Prey, Deathloop and Redfall to differing degrees of success, Dishonored 3 might be a familiar return to form for the developer.

In other gaming news, a Starfield mod that pulled the pronouns from its character creator has been deleted by Nexus Mods – “hosting this mod was not for us and it is certainly within our rights not to host content on our platform”.