Xbox Live faces outage on Xbox Series X launch day

Xbox Series X and S users were reportedly faced with login issues on the consoles’ launch day (November 10) due to an unexpected Xbox Live outage.

Users started facing problems with Xbox Live at around 1pm ET, according to Polygon. Players were reportedly unable to log in to the online service, with some users – most notably, The Washington Post’s video game journalist Gene Park – reporting that they were unable to even play offline games as the consoles could not verify the ownership of games.

I can’t even play ac Valhalla a single player offline game pic.twitter.com/U821ZYSR75 — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 10, 2020

Microsoft acknowledged the outage at 1:18pm ET on its Xbox Support Twitter account. “We’re aware that users are currently unable to sign into Xbox Live on various platforms. The right teams are looking into the issue and working on a fix,” it stated.

Xbox Support later tweeted at around 2:50pm ET that Xbox Live service had been restored: “Users should now be able to sign into Xbox Live on all platforms. Thanks for hanging in there while things got sorted out.” However, players still reported issues with connectivity and logins in the hours follows.

All issues were finally resolved at 5:05pm ET, according to Xbox Support. “Users should once again be able to sign into Xbox Live!” it said. “Thank you for the reports, and for your patience. As always we’re here and listening.”

Users should once again be able to sign into Xbox Live! Thank you for the reports, and for your patience. As always we're here and listening. https://t.co/OOc4KmL9ES — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) November 10, 2020

It seems that the outage was mostly contained to the Xbox Series X and Series S. Polygon noted Xbox Live services for Xbox One and Xbox 360 “appeared to be fine”, albeit slower than usual.

The Xbox Series X and S might have launched yesterday (November 10), but not all customers who pre-ordered the console have received their system. Amazon recently revealed that players who have placed orders with it might only get their hands on the console by the end of the year due to lack of inventory.

“We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December,” reads an email from the company. “At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by [December 31] or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.” Amazon also added that customers also have the option to cancel their pre-orders.