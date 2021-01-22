Xbox Live Gold’s subscription prices are set to receive an increase

Microsoft has announced a price hike for Xbox Live Gold, increasing the price drastically on some membership plans.

READ MORE: The best games you missed in 2020

The new prices will see changes to the already existing one month, three month and six month models that operate. It appears to only be affecting new members, as pre-existing members are able to renew at the previous price point.

An Xbox Wire post highlighted some of the increased costs, citing a one month subscription to be increasing by $1USD and the three month to be jumping up by $5USD. Six months will see the biggest price increase from $39.99 to $59.99.

Advertisement

Eurogamer has reportedly been told the UK equivalent from a Microsoft representative, which sees one month increasing from £6.99 to £7.99, three months jumping from £17.99 to £21.99, and finally the six month seeing a movement from £29.99 to £42.99.

Xbox Live Gold members will receive a message once the price increase is live in their territory, in which the price will not increase for at least 45 days.

The other option for Xbox owners is to move over to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which couples both Game Pass and Gold membership into one joint subscription. Xbox Game Pass sees multiple games being added on a monthly basis, using a similar style to Netflix.

Upcoming inclusions over the next few weeks include the horror title The Medium and the Yakuza Remastered Collection, which brings many of the franchises beloved games to the Xbox family.

Advertisement

Microsoft also announced February’s Games With Gold, which sees five games being included instead of the usual four.