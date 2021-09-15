Xbox Live is down – service outage causes chaos for Xbox users

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users are reporting that Xbox Live is down – stopping users from logging into the service or playing online games.

Update: Xbox Support reports that the issue is now fixed.

Players should once again be able to access the Xbox Network, launch titles and start/join Cloud Gaming sessions. Thank you for your patience, and happy gaming! https://t.co/ORbYemlzNV — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) September 15, 2021

Around 7pm BST this evening, the Xbox Live service, now known as Xbox Network, began suffering widespread outages, seemingly affecting users across the globe.

“We’re currently investigating reports of users unable to sign in to the Xbox Network,” explain the folks at the Xbox Support Twitter account.

“Our teams continue to investigate the issue of players being unable to sign in to the Xbox Network, and launch titles or Cloud Gaming sessions. Thank you for your on-going patience.”

The outage is said to be an “Account & Profile”, “Cloud Gaming”, and “Games & Gaming” issue according to the official service status page, with many users reporting they cannot log into their Xbox Live account.

“You may not be able to sign in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems,” says the official Xbox Live service update. “Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.”

According to Down Detector, over 14,000 reports of Xbox Live outages have been logged since 7pm BST this evening.

Further updates will be posted via Twitter or the Live Service Status page.

Although most users are having trouble logging in, some have been able to play offline games, claiming that setting your Xbox to “offline mode” allows you to sign in and play those titles.

“If you set your Xbox on offline mode, you can sign in and play offline games :)” said Twitter user, Louise22941817.

If you set your xbox on offline mode, you can sign in and play offline games 🙂 — Lou (@Louise22941817) September 15, 2021

Setting the console to “offline” under Network Preferences seems to provide a quick workaround if you’re keen to play some of your favourite single-player games. But online and multiplayer titles are still affected by this outage for the time being.

