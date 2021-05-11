Xbox May update adds Quick Resume improvements and more changes

Microsoft‘s May Xbox update has added new changes for Xbox Series X|S consoles, including improvements to the Quick Resume feature.

According to a new Xbox Wire post, the next-generation Xbox consoles will have new improvements to the Quick Resume feature for “improved reliability and faster load times”.

On the Xbox Series X|S, the feature lets players switch between multiple games and resume gameplay instantly from when they last left off; the new update will improve upon that.

Jonathan Hildebrandt, Director of Program Management, said: “We’ve also made it easier to identify and access games that support and are saved to Quick Resume. You’ll be able to see if your current game supports Quick Resume with a new tag.

“Gamers on Xbox Series X|S can also take advantage of a new group that lists all the games currently saved in Quick Resume.”

Players can also use the group to see which games are ready to launch from Quick Resume and launch from there. It can then be added to Home for quicker access or be customized by removing a game from the Quick Resume state.

As well as changes to Quick Resume, a new Allow Passthrough option is set to be added to the console audio settings.

Passthrough lets audio decoding from media apps, such as Disney+, Apple TV and Plex, on a compatible HDMI device bypass the console for a higher quality audio experience.

Several smaller updates are expected with the new update, including the ability for players to watch game trailers with Xbox Game Pass, as well as a new dynamic background option for customisable Home screens.

Parents will also be able to approve multiplayer games directly from their mobile phones with the Xbox Family Settings app whenever their child opens a game on their Xbox console.

Microsoft also added that the Smart Glass app for PC, an Xbox One companion app, will be shut down in June. The app will be removed from the Microsoft Store and there will be no further updates.

Microsoft recently claimed it has never earned a profit from selling Xbox consoles. Lori Wright, Vice President of business development at Xbox said: “We sell the consoles at a loss.”