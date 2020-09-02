Xbox on next-gen pricing: “We’ll let you all know when we’re ready”

With the Xbox Series X set to release sometime over the next few months, fans are still left waiting on pre-order information in which the company has said it will reveal when it’s ready.

With the lack of news, a fan questioned Xbox UK’s marketing lead and Xbox On presenter Samuel Bateman on Twitter, and addressed concerns many have had with the lack of information thus far.

“I do find it a bit crazy that nether Xbox or PlayStation have revealed prices yet when the consoles are about 2 months away,” the fan stated. “People gotta know what they gonna be paying”.

Bateman acknowledged that fans are excited and want to be able to plan ahead, however, stated that news will be shared when Microsoft is ready.

“I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc,” Bateman said. “We’ll let you all know when we’re ready”.

You can read the full Twitter exchange below:

I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc. We’ll let you all know when we’re ready 💚 — Samuel Bateman (@samuelofc) August 31, 2020

Bateman also added in a tweet to another fan: “If I could tell you I would. Like I said, when we’re ready, we’ll tell you.”

Xbox is scheduled to make an appearance and open the Tokyo Game Show later this month (September). The presentation is said to have no next-gen news and instead will focus on celebrating Japanese games and creators with updates on games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and Minecraft.

A release date for the Xbox Series X seemingly leaked last month (August) and suggested the console could be hitting shelves on November 6.