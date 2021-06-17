Xbox One will be able to play Xbox Series X games via xCloud, says Microsoft

Microsoft is set to future-proof the Xbox One by letting it play next-gen titles through its cloud gaming service.

The tech giant talked about the upcoming feature in a recent Xbox Wire post, where the company mostly recapped its joint E3 2021 showcase with Bethesda. In the post, it noted that Xbox One users will one day be able to play “many” games that require “the speed, performance and technology” of the Xbox Series X|S consoles on their current-gen systems.

“For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers,” wrote Will Tuttle, the editor-in-chief of Xbox Wire.

It’s currently unknown when Microsoft will launch the xCloud for the Xbox One. The tech giant officially launched the cloud gaming service in September 2020 for the PC, Mac and Android. Meanwhile, the company is also currently working on a browser version of the service for iOS, which launched into beta in April this year.

An official release date for the service on iOS has yet to be announced. However, Microsoft is looking for a quick turnaround on the testing phase: “Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways.”

In other console news, Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly set to launch its PSVR 2 headset by Christmas 2022. The PSVR 2 will be exclusive to PS5 and will feature several improvements – notably, using Samsung OLED panels – according to a Bloomberg report.