Xbox One ceased production at end of 2020

Microsoft quietly discontinued production of new Xbox One units at the end of 2020, as initially reported by The Verge.

We have known that the production of Xbox One X and One S All-Digital units had ceased production since mid-2020, but Microsoft has confirmed that they also discontinued production of standard units at the end of 2020.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” said Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, in a short statement provided to The Verge.

This news comes after the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently claimed that the Xbox Series X/S units have sold faster than the Xbox One did in the same timeframe. It also comes after Sony recently announced that they would be upping production of new PS4 units to counteract the issues they have been facing with PS5 supply issues.

While the PS5 has become notorious for being very difficult to purchase, the Xbox Series X has fared no better. The Microsoft console also regularly struggles to be in stock at various retailers, though the digital-only version of the Xbox Series S is frequently available for purchase.

The One was initially poorly received by fans upon its announcement for various reasons. These included the fact that players would be unable to do things as simple as sharing a physical copy of a game with one another and marketing itself as an all-in-one entertainment product rather than primarily as a games console.

