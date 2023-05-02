Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers five two-week trials to hand out

Xbox has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to hand out two-week trials for PC Game Pass.

In a blog published today (May 2), Xbox explained that subscribers will be able to invite up to five friends to access a 14-day trial for Game Pass, a subscription-based service that lets players jump into a selection of games without buying each title outright.

However, the company clarified that invited users “must be new to Game Pass” to be able to use the trial.

Subscribers will be able to issue trials by clicking the “Give PC Game Pass” button on the home screen for Game Pass.

The 14-day trial will come with “all the benefits” of Game Pass, and will also include additional perks for a number of Riot Games titles, including League Of Legends and Valorant.

However, it’s worth noting that the PC Game Pass library differs slightly from its console offering — you can check out the library included with the trial here.

Earlier today, Xbox announced a number of games — including the Shadowrun Trilogy and Fuga: Melodies Of Steel 2 — that are coming to PC Game Pass this month.

Arkane‘s latest game, supernatural shooter Redfall, was also added to Game Pass today. However, its launch has been met with “mostly negative” player reviews on Steam, with buyers reporting issues with Redfall‘s performance and AI.

NME gave Redfall two stars out of five in our review, praising “on point” weapon design and an excellent soundtrack, but finding issues with its open world and gunplay.

“Redfall squanders the potential of its core premise and the world that has been built around it with uninspiring shootouts and a fairly formulaic structure,” reads our review. “Interesting characters and a pulsing soundtrack help matters, but when a shooting game isn’t fun to play there’s a limit to what else you can do.”

