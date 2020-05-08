Xbox reveals 13 third-party games for Xbox Series X

During the inaugural Xbox 20/20 event, Microsoft began showing off gameplay for 13 games that will be headed to the upcoming Xbox Series X console this holiday season. The games showcased were entirely developed by third-party studios.

Throughout the reveal video, the Xbox team offered players glimpses at some of the first few games that are being announced for the upcoming console. All of the 13 games revealed are “Xbox Series X Optimised”, and were designed specially to take make full use of Series X’s features such as 4K resolutions and fast loading times.

Here are the games that have been announced for the Xbox Series X so far:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Madden NFL 21

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The Medium

The Ascent

Dirt 5

Bright Memory: Infinite

Scorn

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Call Of The Sea

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

All of the announcements came with brand new trailers.

Xbox also announced that 11 of the 13 games revealed will support Smart Delivery, Series X’s new feature that will allow gamers to port over their games from current- to next-gen consoles without any fuss, or having to purchase the game again. Bright Memory: Infinite and Scorn are the only games announced that will not support the feature.

Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 is a monthly digital event leading up to the release of the Series X later this year. During these events, the company will share with players glimpses at what they can expect from the console in terms of games, features and more.