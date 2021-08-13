Xbox say Game Pass will not be on other consoles for the foreseeable

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said in a recent interview that Xbox Game Pass won’t be coming to other consoles in the near future.

In a GamesRadar interview, Spencer was asked about the potential of Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, and he replied: “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass.”

“There’s a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms,” he added.

Spencer later clarified that he understands why other platforms don’t want or need Game Pass on their console. “That’s not a slam on anybody else who has a system that works for them. I can see why the disruption of Game Pass is not something that they want right now.”

Xbox isn’t completely closed off however, as Spencer added that “In the end, when we say we want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, we really mean if we can bring that full experience to a device that players want, we are totally open to those discussions.”

When asked about a lack of bombastic single-player titles, like what you expect on the PlayStation, Spencer responded that Xbox isn’t trying to make their own version of those games.

“We’re not in the business of just trying to create a green version of somebody else’s blue or red coloured platform. That’s not the example of creativity that I want to see in the games industry.”

Back in July Spencer said that older games performing well on Xbox Game pass encourages reboots. He said that seeing these games do well and having the data to prove it allows them to give old IPs to teams that want to use them.

In other news, the next two games to come to the Epic Games Store for free are Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards. The latter is arriving on August 19.