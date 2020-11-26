The early Xbox Series X/S performance issues when compared to the PlayStation 5 are the result of Microsoft sending out developer kits later than Sony, it is being reported.

According to The Verge‘s Tom Warren, who has spoken to several sources confirming Sony’s dev kits arrived much sooner, there have been several instances of cross-platform games performing better on the PS5, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Besides Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5 and Dirt 5 have performed worse on Microsoft’s console.

Advertisement

The Xbox Series X is actually the more powerful console, but developers are still yet to fully take advantage. Richard Leadbitter, who has been thoroughly testing both new-gen consoles for Digital Foundry, has said that “spec wise, [the PS5] is punching above its weight.”

Though Microsoft has not confirmed the date they were able to get dev kits into developers’ hands, they have acknowledged that the Xbox Series X/S has had some teething problems.

“We are aware of performance issues in a handful of optimized titles on Xbox Series X/S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve the issues to ensure an optimal experience,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.

“As we begin a new console generation, our partners are just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do and minor bug fixes are expected as they learn how to take full advantage of our new platform. We are eager to continue working with developers to further explore the capability of Xbox Series X/S in the future.”

Xbox Series X/S enjoyed Microsoft’s best ever launch both globally and in the UK earlier this month, but its sales figures were still beaten by the PlayStation 5.