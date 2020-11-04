Xbox Series S reportedly has under 400GB of usable storage space

Microsoft’s upcoming budget console, the Xbox Series S, reportedly contains under 400GB of usable storage space.

While it’s previously been confirmed that the system will clock in with a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), the useable storage is said to be lower, according to a recent Reddit thread from a user who claims to have received the console early. When asked how much storage is available, the user responded by stating that 346GB is reserved for games and applications.

The remaining 148GB would be reserved for the console’s operating systems (OS). By comparison, the Xbox Series X is said to have roughly 20 per cent of its storage dedicated to the system’s OS, leaving a remainder of 802GB of space, according to a previous hands-on preview with IGN.

Advertisement

It has previously been revealed that Xbox Series owners will be able to uninstall certain parts of games, minimising the amount of space used per each title. The company’s idea is to give gamers more control over their storage, such as being able to delete single-player segments of games and leaving the multiplayer portion installed.

Owners will also be able to expand their storage on both Xbox Series systems through external hard drives. Specific SSD cartridges can be purchased to make use of the console’s quick resume and fast loading capabilities, or basic USB connected hard drives, however, this method will not utilise Xbox Series enhanced games or the SSD performance.

The Xbox Series S has also been confirmed to be unable to play Xbox One X enhanced versions of games and will instead run the Xbox One S iterations.