Xbox Series X’s 2021 line-up is very light on first-party games

Microsoft has teased the Xbox Series X’s line-up of titles for 2021, and it looks to be a little lacking when it comes to first-party games.

In a new Xbox Wire post, the tech giant shared its plans for gaming in the coming year, including the launch of its cloud gaming service xCloud and a list of upcoming games. Although the line-up features a number of exclusives, such as Bloober Team’s recently delayed The Medium and first-person shooter Scorn, it is also conspicuously light on first-party games.

The line-up only highlights two such games from Xbox Game Studios developers: 343 Industries’ much-anticipated Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine. It should also be noted that both these games were originally scheduled to be released in 2020, before they were hit by delays.

More interestingly, several previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles – such as Rare’s Everwild, Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed and the new Fable instalment, which were all revealed during July’s Xbox Games Showcase – are noticeably absent from the line-up. However, it is still possible for one of these titles to join the line-up at a later date, as Microsoft says it has “some surprises” it has yet to announce.

Earlier this month, Microsoft added 17 games to its Xbox Game Pass service, including Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed Control and JRPG Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age Definitive Edition. The company later said that it was “just getting warmed up ahead of the holiday season”, suggesting even more titles will be added over the course of the month.