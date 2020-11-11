Xbox Series X owners are reportedly receiving broken launch consoles

With the Xbox Series X launching this week, multiple owners have shared experiences on social media of broken launch day consoles.

Within the first 24 hours of the system’s launch, numerous Twitter users have reported a variety of issues, the most notable being in relation to the console’s disk drive. Circumstances such as loud grinding noises and the system refusing to ingest the disk have seemingly surfaced according to footage taken by users on the social media platform.

Many have taken to tweeting out to Xbox Support for advice in regards to the disk drive noise, with one user describing the sound as a “mechanic machine gun or a metronome”. Xbox is yet to comment on the issue.

I have an even worse problem 🙁 What would be the best way to get a replacement pic.twitter.com/546UloBRkr — drknickel (@drknickel) November 11, 2020

My new @Xbox has now turned into a mechanic machine gun or a metronome.. great start to next gen! Never had any issues with Xbox at all before.. @XboxSupport pic.twitter.com/N85LjyHn0b — Ryan (@RWillows) November 10, 2020

@XboxSupport hi guys. Any ideas why my brand new console, straight out of the box is making this noise? pic.twitter.com/KUjpLWFjiv — Scott Jamison (@ScottJamison313) November 10, 2020

Other users have also reported the console smoking up from the top vent, however, the legitimacy of the claims have been brought into question following other owners proving the effect can be simulated using a vape.

4) post to Twitter and profit video via @XboxStudio 👇pic.twitter.com/RxLI62uxmg — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 11, 2020

Console launches have proven in the past to be prone to day one issues and defective units. The Xbox One featured similar problems, including a series of grinding noises and endless reboots, per TechRadar. Whereas the Xbox 360 was host to the renown ‘Red Ring Of Death’ issues, which quickly saw day one units producing three red rings, indicating a system failure.

Launch day also saw some significant problems with Xbox Live, in which users were unable to sign in or even play games offline. Owners who were yet to set up the console were unable to do so as an internet connection was required for the initial setup. The issue has since been rectified.

While many are receiving their Xbox Series X consoles this week, other customers might not be getting hold of their pre-orders until after Christmas, according to Amazon. An email to customers stated: “We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by [December 31] or before.”