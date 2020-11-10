Xbox Series X pre-orders might only arrive after Christmas, says Amazon

There’s a possibility that your Xbox Series X might not arrive until after Christmas if you’ve pre-ordered it through Amazon, the company has warned.

The e-commerce giant has reportedly been sending out emails to customers, cautioning that pre-orders might only ship by the end of the year due to lack of inventory. “We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December,” the email reads.

“At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by [December 31] or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience,” Amazon said, adding that customers also have the option to cancel their pre-orders.

Advertisement

The emails started to surface just 24 hours before the launch of the Xbox Series X today (November 10). A number of users have taken to social media with screenshots of the emails from the company, and to express their frustration and disappointment.

Check some of them out below.

It is currently unknown how many customers have been affected by this delay. It is also unclear if customers who pre-ordered the Xbox Series S, the lower-end counterpart of the Series X, are facing similar issues.

Despite the seemingly overwhelming sales for the Xbox Series X, Xbox chief Phil Spencer previously stated that he expects the Xbox Series S to sell more units than the Xbox Series X by the end of the upcoming console generation.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Microsoft and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teamed up to donate custom Xbox Series X consoles to 20 children’s hospitals across America. They have partnered with charity organisation Gamers Outreach in order to make the systems available to over 50,000 patients over the coming year.