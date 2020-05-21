Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s answer to the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5. Which next-gen console will come out on top? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain, fans in both camps have been waiting years for the release of these consoles and the excitement has now reached palpable levels – especially in these unprecedented times that find most people stuck at home.

In the lead up to Xbox Series X, Microsoft has launched a monthly showcase, Xbox 20/20, to build excitement and feed its fans a constant stream of updates about the upcoming console. From hardware specs to gameplay footage to software enhancements, fans now have a much better idea of what’s in store when Holiday Season 2020 rolls around.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of information to keep you up-to-date about Xbox Series X.

What’s the latest news?

Bandai Namco announces Scarlet Nexus pre-orders

Microsoft confirms Halo Infinite showcase for July’s Xbox 20/20

Fortnite will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

What is Xbox Series X?

Xbox Series X is the fourth generation of the Xbox console. Its predecessors are the Xbox One (2013), Xbox 360 (2005) and the original Xbox (2001).

When will Xbox Series X be released?

Like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X has not received a firm release date. However, Microsoft has said it will arrive Holiday Season 2020, just as its direct competitor. Historically, Xbox launches have been held in November, so we can expect the same for Xbox Series X.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also previously stated in an interview with IGN that the console would not be held back, even if any particular launch title game is delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Halo Infinite included.

“Bonnie and the team are doing a really good job on Halo Infinite right now,” Spencer said. “They’re learning on the job just like we all are. I think we’ll go in eyes wide open on what we’re trying to get done, but I don’t think we would hold the launch of the overall platform on any individual game.”

How much will Xbox Series X cost?

Microsoft has not yet unveiled a price for Xbox Series X. It’s important to note, however, that the Xbox One launched at USD$499, and considering the specs of the new console, we don’t think it’s going to be any cheaper than that.

What are the specs of Xbox Series X?

Instead of drowning you in a pool of stats and figures, here are a couple of important highlights of the Xbox Series X specs:

Xbox Velocity Architecture: Xbox Series X’s new architecture is built for speed and power. The combination of its hardware and software is touted to improve the way games – even those from the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox – perform, from improved boot and load times to more stable frame rates and higher resolutions.

Xbox Series X’s new architecture is built for speed and power. The combination of its hardware and software is touted to improve the way games – even those from the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox – perform, from improved boot and load times to more stable frame rates and higher resolutions. Massive Storage and Memory: Xbox Series X boasts 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 1TB SSD, which is plenty of storage and speed. But if that’s not enough, there’s the option of a proprietary 1TB expansion SSD for the system that will provide even more storage for games. While third-party SSDs will work with the Xbox Series X, games will need to be transferred to the console’s storage for play.

Xbox Series X boasts 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 1TB SSD, which is plenty of storage and speed. But if that’s not enough, there’s the option of a proprietary 1TB expansion SSD for the system that will provide even more storage for games. While third-party SSDs will work with the Xbox Series X, games will need to be transferred to the console’s storage for play. 4K Visuals: At launch, Xbox Series X will deliver native 4K 60 frames per second gaming. However, Microsoft claims that the console will also be 8K ready and be able to deliver up to 120 frames per second.

And if you’re interested in the numbers, here they are:

Processor: 8-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2-architecture CPU at 3.7-3.8GHz

Graphics: AMD Navi/RDNA 2-family GPU with 52 CU at 1.825GHz (12TFLOPS FP32)

Video memory: 16GB GDDR6 (10GB at 560GB/s allocated to GPU, 6GB at 336GB/s allocated to rest of system)

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD; proprietary 1TB SSD add-on module; USB 3.2 external HDD support

Optical drive: 4K Blu-ray

Maximum output resolution: 8K

Maximum frame rate: 4K/120fps

Backwards compatibility: Xbox One and supported Xbox 360 and Xbox games

Bandai Namco has announced Scarlet Nexus pre-orders

Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s upcoming action RPG game has received the pre-order treatment for both current- and next-gen consoles. Set in the near future, the game revolves around Yuito Sumeragi, a new task force recruit on a mission to eradicate an invasive mutant species. Pre-orders are available on Amazon now.

Microsoft has confirmed Halo Infinite showcase for July’s Xbox 20/20

Halo Infinite is one of the launch titles Microsoft has announced for the Xbox Series X. Players have yet to get another glimpse of the title since it was first unveiled in 2018, but that will change in July’s edition of Xbox 20/20.

“You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready,” said Halo’s community manager on the game’s official blog.

Fortnite will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

Good news for Fortnite fans: the game will be available on Xbox Series X at launch, Epic Games has confirmed. According to a post on the Fortnite’s official blog, the game will not be a brand new version, but one that’s optimised “to take advantage of the new hardware and features on next-gen consoles”.

Xbox has revealed 13 third-party games for Xbox Series X

During the inaugural Xbox 20/20 event, Microsoft kicked things off by showing gameplay for 13 games that will be available on Xbox Series X this holiday season. All 13 games were entirely developed by third-party studios. The titles include:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Madden NFL 21

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The Medium

The Ascent

Dirt 5

Bright Memory: Infinite

Scorn

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Call Of The Sea

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

Destiny 2 will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Bungie has confirmed that its free-to-play online multiplayer FPS, Destiny 2, will be available on next-gen consoles. Responding to a Microsoft tweet regarding publishers that will feature on Xbox Series X, Bungie said: “Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come.” See the tweet below.

Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come. pic.twitter.com/1ZZqGZjjjg — Bungie (@Bungie) May 7, 2020

Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox 20/20 monthly event will showcase the future of Xbox

In a bid to ramp up promotions for Xbox Series X, Microsoft has announced a monthly showcase event called Xbox 20/20. According to the developer, the showcase will feature “what’s next in the world of Xbox”.

With the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft has had to switch up its promotional plans for Xbox Series X. It originally planned to reveal games for the upcoming console at E3, but with the event’s cancellation, Microsoft has now turned to a monthly digital update format, instead.