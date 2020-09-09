Xbox Series X release date and price finally announced

After releasing details about the Xbox Series S yesterday (September 8), Microsoft has officially announced the price and the release date for the Series X model.

Much like the Xbox Series S, the Series X will launch the same day on November 10 and retail for £449GBP/$499USD. Additionally, the console can be paid for monthly through Xbox All Access at £28.99/$34.99 with no upfront cost and comes bundled with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Pre-orders will start from September 22.

It’s also been revealed that EA Play is to be incorporated into Xbox Game Pass and will come with no additional charge.

This is the tweet… Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP) Release date: November 10 Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

The console is the more powerful of the two and promises to bring a true next-gen experience. Most notably, it comes with a disc drive, allowing users to use physical copies of games and play 4K Blu-Rays.

Unlike the Series S, the Series X will come packed with a 1TB SSD, allowing for fast loading times in-game. The storage also allows for Quick Resume, meaning players can instantaneously swap between multiple games at once.

For anyone with a TV capable, the console can output up to 8K resolution and is also able to run applicable games at 120 frames per seconds.

The company has also committed to delivering a full backwards compatibility experience, ensuring that Xbox One, and applicable Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, will look and play better than ever before on the new hardware. Any upcoming Xbox One games that offers Smart Delivery will also receive a free next-gen upgrade on the Series X.

The launch of both consoles coincides with many big game releases. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Dirt 5 are all expected to release during that week.

Ubisoft has also announced that it will be bringing the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla forward to release simultaneously with the new systems.