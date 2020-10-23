Xbox Series X and S consoles are now showing up in Target stores

With a couple of weeks before the launch of next-gen consoles, stores are reportedly starting to receive stocks of the Xbox Series X and S, as well as PlayStation 5 peripherals.

Images of the Xbox Series X and S retail boxes in an unspecified Target store in the US have been posted to Reddit. The redditor behind the post, gjamesaustin, said that the photos were “taken moments after taking them off the truck”, and added that the shipment contained 10 units of the Xbox Series X and eight Series S consoles.

The user noted that the early arrival of the systems was to give employees ample time to “properly set up displays and get all the shipments in”. Gjamesaustin also noted that peripherals for the PlayStation 5 – namely the DualSense controllers and headsets – have also shown up in store, although no mention of the system itself was made.

Check out the post and the images below.

The two Xbox Series consoles are currently set to launch worldwide on November 10. Xbox chief Phil Spencer recently said that he expects the cheaper Xbox Series S to outsell its more powerful big brother by the end of the console generation. “I think, over the generation, our expectation would be that price really matters and that you would see the Series S sell more,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 will be released on November 12 in select regions, before a full global release on November 19. Yesterday (October 22), Sony detailed all the streaming services that will be available on the PS5 at launch. They include Apple TV, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube.

Earlier this week, Yasuhiro Ootori, general manager of Sony’s product design and hardware division, revealed that the large cooling fan in the PlayStation 5 will be continually optimised through online patches.