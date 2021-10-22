Xbox Series X users finally have a 4K dashboard

Xbox‘s October update began rolling out yesterday (October 21), with a 4K dashboard finally available for Xbox Series X owners.

Previously, the Xbox Series X had been rendering the dashboard and other UI elements at 1080p and then upscaling to 4K.

“We know players with an eye for detail and an appreciation for 4K wanted a crisp experience even when navigating the dashboard,” read the Xbox Wire post. “We heard your feedback and started testing increased resolution for the dashboard.”

As noted in VGC, the new update has already been in testing for members of the Xbox Insider programme since August. Now rolling out, all Xbox Series X owners will be able to appreciate the Xbox dashboard natively rendered in 4K, with increased sharpness for icons and improved text readability.

Night mode, 4K dashboard on Xbox Series X, and more. Check out this month's Xbox update: https://t.co/Q9D6HTJb8H pic.twitter.com/50gYneSr0K — Xbox (@Xbox) October 21, 2021

It’s not just Xbox Series X owners benefitting from the update as all Xbox users also have access to a new night mode. Rather than just fixed toggle, this allows for a suite of settings that adjust light sources that best fit users and their sensitivity to light.

To start using Xbox night mode, users need to go to Settings > Accessibility > Night mode or Settings > TV & display options > Night mode.

The post adds, “You can dim and customize the light from the connected display, the power button on your controller, and the power light on your console. If you’re a movie fan, you can now enjoy theatre-like total darkness while watching your favourite films!”

Xbox Series X|S owners also have an option to add a customisable blue light filter for their displays.

Another welcome feature in the update is Quick Settings, which will allow users to toggle accessibility features without leaving a game or app. These are also tailored to individual settings, which is a benefit for families who share the console with others.

