Xbox Series X will support all Xbox One games, except Kinect

Microsoft has announced that the upcoming Xbox Series X console will support all Xbox One games, except for those that require the now-discontinued Kinect.

Xbox head Phil Spencer announced the news in a new blog post on the Microsoft website, which lists out the company’s intended commitment to the next-generation console over the next few years.

Spencer said in the post that games from all four generations of the Xbox will be playable on the Series X, which makes it “largest launch lineup for any new console ever”. He also highlighted the team’s aim to make every Xbox One game available on the Series X at launch, with the exception of those that use the Kinect.

Advertisement

“It’s our intent for all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the launch of the console,” Spencer said. “And because of the unprecedented power of Xbox Series X, most of your favorite games will load faster and look and perform many times better on the new console.”

Spencer later confirmed and clarified that statement to The Verge, saying point-blank that “there’s no way for Kinect to work” on the Series X. The upcoming console’s lack of support for the Kinect follows in the footsteps of the Xbox One S and One X.

Elsewhere in the blog post, Spencer confirmed that Microsoft’s first-party games for the “next couple of years” will not be exclusive to the Series X, and can be played on the Xbox One. “We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives,” he said.

The Xbox Series X is currently set for a holiday season launch this year. A firm release date has not been announced.