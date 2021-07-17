In a monthly sales report, market research company NPD Group has revealed that in June the Xbox Series X|S had the highest dollar sales out of any console in America.

Mat Piscatella, Executive Director at The NPD Group, has used Twitter to help break down the statistics on how the video game market performed in the U.S. last month.

The stats themselves show that Xbox had its best ever June since 2011, with the Xbox Series X|S leading the market in dollar sales. Despite this, the Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console based on units sold.

US NPD HW – Xbox Series was the best-selling hardware platform in dollar sales for the month of June, while Nintendo Switch led in unit sales. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 16, 2021

Piscatella shared that the PlayStation 5 “remains the fastest unit selling console hardware platform in U.S. history”, restrictions in availability however have meant that the console has lagged behind competitors through June.

In general, hardware dollar sales jumped up 112% while consumers spent around $4.9billion on hardware, games and accessories in June alone.

The report also confirms that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was a big winner for Insomniac Games, topping June charts and “achieving the highest launch month dollar sales of any title in franchise history”.

Not far behind it was Mario Golf: Super Rush, which has outsold a previous Mario Golf sales record set back in 2003.

US NPD SW – 12 Months Rolling Ending June 2021 Top 10 Sellers pic.twitter.com/kAi0AowdwR — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 16, 2021

The full list of top selling games can be viewed above, and includes multiple older games – such as Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 – in the top 10.

The list also shows that Xbox game Sea Of Thieves has jumped up 17 places to just land in the top 20, which is likely to be from the recent Disney crossover with Pirates Of The Caribbean.

