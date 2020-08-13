Xbox Series X’s November release date has possibly leaked

The release date for Microsoft’s highly anticipated next-generation console has been leaked, according to a packaging leak. Like all leaks and rumours, the suggested release date should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Tom Warren, a video game journalist for The Verge took to Twitter to post an image of an Xbox Series X controller package that was sent in by an anonymous tipper. The packaging includes a sticker that reads: Do not sell or display before November 6, 2020.

Check out the tweet below.

Xbox Series X may launch on November 6th. A tipster tells me boxes of the new controllers have a do not open date of November 6th on them. These controllers leaked earlier this week https://t.co/oyhlbg2SKo pic.twitter.com/dq096shN7L — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 11, 2020

Advertisement

A November 6 release date would seem entirely possible, given the confirmation that the console is set for a November launch. Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle recently announced in a blog post that “Xbox Series X launches globally this November” and will feature “thousands of games to play, spanning four generations”. He also unveiled the over 100 titles that have been “optimised” for the upcoming console have been planned for this year.

Microsoft has not confirmed the Xbox Series X’s November 6 release date, nor has it confirmed the existence of a cheaper, less powerful Xbox Series S, which leaked earlier this week thanks to another Xbox controller packaging leak.

Studio head Chris Lee ended the statement by declaring that “the extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.”