Xbox Series X’s Smart Delivery will import saved data across consoles

Microsoft has confirmed that its new Smart Delivery feature for the Xbox Series X will allow players’ saved data to be transferred across the current- and next-gen consoles.

In a new post on the Xbox Wire, the team broke down Smart Delivery and explained how it differs from backward compatibility. The biggest detail that has now been confirmed is that Smart Delivery will carry over players’ saved data over from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X when they choose to make the jump.

“Thanks to our commitment to compatibility across generations, you can be assured that when you purchase a game on Xbox One today, your game library, progression and entire gaming legacy moves forward with you if you jump into the next generation with Xbox Series X,” reads the post.

The Smart Delivery technology will be made available to all game developers to utilise. Games that support Smart Delivery will also include an Optimized version for the Series X. This means players won’t just be able to play their favourite old games on the latest console, they’ll get an updated version of it for no additional cost.

Microsoft also confirmed that Smart Delivery is “not just limited to games that you purchase digitally; physical discs of Xbox games can also support Smart Delivery if the developer or publisher decides to implement it”.

The post also includes several scenarios on how Smart Delivery will work. One of its scenarios includes switching between the Series X and Xbox One with ease: “When Halo Infinite launches alongside Xbox Series X and Xbox One this holiday, you only have to buy the game once and you’ll get the best version for whichever console you own, or both”.

“If you pick up Xbox Series X for your living room, Smart Delivery will recognise that and deliver you the Optimized version there. If you decide to move your existing Xbox One to a bedroom or the office, Smart Delivery will recognise that too and deliver that version when you’re playing on Xbox One.”

The Xbox Series X is set to arrive during the holiday season later this year. A firm release date has not been announced.