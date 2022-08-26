Xbox Series X|S won’t see a price hike following sudden PS5 rise

After Sony suddenly raised the price of the PS5 earlier this week, Microsoft has confirmed that it currently has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X|S.

Yesterday (August 25) Sony abruptly announced that it would be raising the price of the PS5 by £30 / €50 across seven regions, not including the US, effective immediately. Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan wrote that this was down to the “current global economic environment.”

In response a Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed that the company currently has no plans to raise the cost of its own current generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X|S (via Windows Central).

“We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).”

This means that, in the UK, the standard PS5 costs £479.99, whilst the Xbox Series X is £30 cheaper. The digital PS5 is £389.99, making the Xbox Series S (which is less powerful) now £140 cheaper.

It should be noted that Microsoft’s above statement doesn’t outright confirm that the Xbox Series X|S will never undergo a price hike, rather that there are currently no plans for the company to do so.

VR hardware also hasn’t been immune to price hikes either, as last month it was announced that the Meta Quest 2 would see a price increase of £100 – with a free copy of Beat Saber attempting to placate the increase.

The free copy of Beat Saber is also only available until the end of 2022, with purchases in the next year not receiving the game, only the increased price.

In other video game news, the September offering from Prime Gaming has been revealed, with Amazon Prime subscribers being offered eight games.