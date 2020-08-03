Xbox showcases the brand new Microsoft Store coming to consoles

Xbox is set to receive an updated store page that is “faster, easier and safer” than previous iterations and will begin to roll out later this month.

Read More: The Xbox Games Showcase proves that exclusivity wars are far from over

Xbox Insider members will be first to get their hands on the new update with certain participants granted access from as early as August 5. The update will be delivered to further Xbox Insider members before eventually being released for everyone.

In an Xbox news post, the new Microsoft Store was outlined with the various additions users can expect to see. The most notable inclusion is that the new update promises to make the store experience faster.

Advertisement

According to the details shared, the new store will load within two seconds and “is more than twice as fast as before”. Trailers can also be viewed and set to auto-play whilst browsing through the store to create a more seamless experience.

The navigation system has also been retooled and offers tabs so users can jump between various sections of the store in an instant. The Wish List has been made more intuitive and rebuilt so anyone browsing can easily add new items, and accessing all four generations of Xbox titles has also been claimed to be simpler.

Finally, the post promises to create a safer shopping space. Family settings can be enabled, meaning that any titles rated above the specified age will not be shown, even when browsing the store. Ratings for games will also be more clear, as all trailers will start with a pre-roll rating and the specified age will remain visible throughout the entire purchase process.

A video has also been released which demonstrated the store in action and includes an interview with Principal Program Manager at Xbox, Cory Bird. Check it out below:

Advertisement

The Xbox Live system has been going through some rigorous changes of late. Recently, the company removed the ability to purchase 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships and instead will only allow players to purchase either a 3-month or 1-month subscription. While this has been confirmed, the company has not stated the reasons behind the decision.

Halo Infinite has also been announced to deliver its multiplayer segment as a free-to-play inclusion, meaning any player can dive into the action without needing to purchase the full game first.

Previously, Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has spoken about the multiplayer in Halo Infinite, stating that fans should expect to see something “special” once the portion of the game has been revealed.