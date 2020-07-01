Xbox Summer Game Fest to allow players to play over 60 demos

Xbox is bringing the E3 experience to peoples homes through a Summer Game Fest Demo Event starting on July 21.

The event will be placing over 60 demos onto the Xbox Dashboard between July 21 and July 27. Each will be available to download for free and will only be accessible during the event period. However, the company later said that some of these demos may be available via a Demo channel afterwards.

The announcement, which comes from the news post on the official Xbox site, states that these are not typical game demos.

In the post, the company states that “typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time.”

Some of the games coming have already been revealed, with the initial line-up playing host to titles such as Destroy All Humans and SkateBIRD.

With many gaming expos cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many attendees lost the opportunity to be able to demo upcoming releases and discover games from smaller studios.

The upcoming event provides the chance for various developers to showcase the projects they’ve been working on. Xbox has encouraged fans to get in touch with the teams behind the projects after to give their thoughts and constructive criticism.

July is when Microsoft plans to showcase its Xbox Games Studios event which will give viewers an insight into the games coming to the upcoming next-gen console – Xbox Series X.

According to a report from Video Games Chronicle (VGC) the event is intended to be shown on July 23, and will feature demonstrations of Halo: Infinite as well as the upcoming game from The Initiative – a new studio made up of developers from titles such as God Of War and Uncharted.