Xbox to host an indie game showcase next week

Xbox will host an ID@Xbox stream next week to show off a series of upcoming indie games.

The showcase will take place on March 16 next week at 6PM GMT / 10AM PT / 1PM ET, and it can be watched on both the Twitch Gaming channel or Xbox’s Twitch channel.

Here’s what the official Xbox post had to say about the upcoming showcase: “We’ll be featuring updates, new trailers, and gameplay from Finji and Whitethorn, as well as the first game from iam8bit’s brand new publishing label. In addition to all this, fans will also get a chance to see the latest and hear from teams working on Shredders, Roblox, and some new games that you need to tune in for to see!”

So it looks like updates on Tunic and There Is No Light will be shown, alongside Trek To Yomi, which actually appeared at the recent Sony State Of Play.

It’s unclear how long the presentation will last or how many games will be shown throughout.

Xbox also recently announced a mentorship programme for women who want to start careers in games. The programme will offer 1:1 coaching sessions, and is “aimed at partnering women in gaming careers across Xbox’s diverse range of studios and products with aspiring talent.”

Louise O’Connor, executive producer at Rare, said: “Mentorship and leading from a place of empathy encourages a culture of women uplifting and supporting other women, and I hope to inspire others to do the same.”

In other gaming news, Halo Infinite and a series of other first party Xbox titles will not be playable on the Steam Deck due to anti-cheat. That said, there are a large number of Xbox titles that have been listed as Steam Deck Verified as well.