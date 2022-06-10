Xbox to keep “big” communities from Activision Blizzard acquisition multiplatform

In a recent media briefing, Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty spoke about how existing multiplatform Activision Blizzard titles will be handled once the Microsoft acquisition goes through.

Booty stated during the briefing (via IGN): “If we acquire a game that comes with a big community across a number of platforms the last thing we want to do is take something away.” He continues: “If anything, we feel that it’s our job to be caretakers, to be shepherds, to continue to build and nurture that community, not to cut it up into pieces and try to take some of it away.”

GM for Programming and Events Tina Summerford used Microsoft’s acquisition of Minecraft as an example of the company’s philosophy, with that title continuing to receive support on all platforms as opposed to new updates being locked down to Xbox.

So, this seems to imply that ongoing titles such as Overwatch (and its upcoming sequel), Call Of Duty: Warzone, and perhaps even future Call Of Duty titles will remain multiplatform. Summerford noted that while they’ll support existing titles, there will still be some games that will be made exclusive. This likely refers to new titles, such as a new Crash Bandicoot, Spyro The Dragon, or Diablo as examples.

This had already been speculated to be the case, with Microsoft adopting a similar strategy following its ZeniMax acquisition. The likes of Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online are still being supported on PlayStation consoles as well as Xbox, but upcoming titles such as Starfield and Redfall will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

The acquisition deal was made back in January for roughly £50billion, with the deal being set to be finalised by June 30, 2023.

