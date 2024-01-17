Xbox update fixes save-destroying ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ bug

Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox save woes should be over from today following a new update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on Xbox in December 2023 after winning Game of the Year at the 2023 Game of the Year awards. However, it wasn’t released without several issues, such as reports of save files deleting themselves after a crash. Luckily, both Xbox and developer Larian Studios have confirmed that the issue has been fixed.

Yesterday (January 16), the official Xbox Support X (formerly Twitter) account posted that an “Xbox System Update will be rolling out from today to address the Save Game issue on Baldur’s Gate 3. You can manually update your console via the Settings or it will roll out to your console within the next week.”

Larian Studios reposted the message, with Larian’s director of publishing, Cromwelp, quote posting and writing that the “save issue on Xbox should finally be over. Download the update when it goes live and please do let me know how you get on”

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on PC in August 2023 after years of early access, with a PlayStation 5 version of the game launching in September of the same year. The Xbox version was initially delayed due to issues getting the RPG’s split-screen mode to work on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S platforms but launched after Larian Studios decided to drop the feature on the Xbox Series S.

NME reviewed Baldur’s Gate 3 when it was first released, with our writing stating that it “rewards imagination above all”.

“Built to survive every curveball players throw at it, Larian’s latest role-playing spectacle boasts unmatched worldbuilding, freedom, and scale. The scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 should be impossible – but time and time again, it proves there’s no such thing,” our review read.

