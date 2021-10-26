Xbox users can now stream to Twitch from their console

A new update, which is coming soon to Xbox Insiders, will let players stream their gameplay directly to Twitch from their console.

Insiders who are currently part of the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will be able to experience the new update, which includes new features as well as the ability to stream to Twitch.

Xbox users will be able to stream via the “Capture and Share” menu, where they’ll then be able to select “Live Streaming”. After linking your Twitch account, players will then be able to post their gameplay directly to the platform.

This streamlines the process, which previously required users to download the Twitch app.

Xbox’s Major Nelson tweeted yesterday (October 25): “Xbox and @Twitch are teaming up to make live streaming from your Xbox easier than ever. Insiders, starting today you can access Twitch directly from the Guide and manage your setup in a few simple steps”

Xbox and @Twitch are teaming up to make live streaming from your Xbox easier than ever. Insiders, starting today you can access Twitch directly from the Guide and manage your setup in a few simple steps https://t.co/McuGeatzVW pic.twitter.com/yrwScRpU69 — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁👻 (@majornelson) October 25, 2021

This update also allows Xbox One users to stream Xbox Series X games using cloud gaming. The update also enabled GeForce Now to be usable with Microsoft’s Edge browser, however, Death Stranding, which is a PlayStation exclusive on console, is blocked from running on Microsoft’s devices.

The GeForce NOW service provides cloud gaming on “nearly any” device, from laptop to smartphone. While an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S isn’t specifically catered for, GeForce does offer browser-based streaming through Microsoft’s Edge web browser. As Edge is available on Xbox consoles, players have a viable workaround to access the platform on their consoles.

The PC version of Kojima Production’s Death Stranding is blocked from running on an Xbox, even through the Edge browser (as spotted by VGC). Curiously, the PC version of the game is published by 505 Games rather than Sony, but it seems the console exclusivity remains part of the agreement.

