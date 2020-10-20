Xbox version of ‘Control: Ultimate Edition’ requires one-time download

The physical release of Control: Ultimate Edition will need a one-time internet connection on Xbox systems, 505 Games has confirmed.

As discovered by Eurogamer, an FAQ page on the publisher’s site asks why the Xbox version of the game requires an internet connection in order to be played. In response, 505 Games detailed that the reason is due to the fact that “all the latest expansions [are] over 50gb”, which as the company also explains means it is “unable to fit everything on the Xbox disc”.

As a result, a portion of the game will require a one-time download to complete the package. PlayStation users will find the disc contains the complete experience “due to compression and other variables”, rendering an additional download to not be necessary.

The company will be utilising Xbox’s intelligent delivery system to combat the issue. As described in a previously released Xbox Wire post, intelligent delivery “empowers developers to only install the pieces of the game you need, thereby minimizing the amount of content that needs to be installed or downloaded to the SSD.”

Control: Ultimate Edition has also previously been under fire due to locking its next-gen upgrades behind the new version. While other developers are embracing the idea of free upgrades to both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, 505 Games has stated that the option is not possible.

Despite the company’s reasoning, Control: Ultimate Edition temporarily appeared on the PlayStation Store as a free upgrade. The option was swiftly removed and users were unable to claim the free upgrade.

Control: Ultimate Edition is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A next-gen version is also scheduled for sometime in 2021.