Xbox wants to bring demos to Game Pass with Project Moorcroft

Microsoft has announced a new program designed to bring demos to Xbox Game Pass, and it’s called Project Moorcroft.

The early game demos intended for the Project Moorcroft initiative are meant to replicate the demos played during gaming conferences such as E3 or PAX.

“We were sitting around as a team thinking, you remember it used to be you go to E3, you go to PAX, and you would go visit some of your favourite creators and they would have a piece or a level of a game that you could sit there and play, and there would be someone from the studio like right next to you in your ear being like: ‘press that button, go under there, do that stuff,'” said Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of game creator experience and ecosystem at Microsoft Gaming, speaking to press.

“And you would get to experience the game, and they would get to generate excitement about what they’re building and what’s coming next.

“So we said you know what?” Bond explained, “Why don’t we take Game Pass and make it like the show floor? Why don’t we make it possible for a developer to take a piece, a level of their game, release it into Game Pass, generate excitement for what’s coming, and also get that really valuable feedback as they are tuning and preparing their game for launch?”

Bond also added that Microsoft set up the program to not just benefit the player, but it benefits the developers as well by giving them financial compensation for the game. It will also allow developers to receive feedback as well.

Project Moorcroft is set to release within the next year and will begin by focusing on indie games. Microsoft will pay developers to create demos for their upcoming titles which will then be brought to Xbox Game Pass.

In other news, Microsoft has announced it has partnered with Samsung to bring its Xbox Game Pass to Smart TVs later this month.