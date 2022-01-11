Xbox wants to develop a cross-platform blacklist for banned users

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said Microsoft wants to create a cross-platform blacklist for banned users.

Speaking to the New York Times, Spencer said: “Something I would love us to be able to do–this is a hard one as an industry–is when somebody gets banned in one of our networks, is there a way for us to ban them across other networks?”

Spencer also suggested a system that allows players to bring their “banned user list” with them, regardless of platform. “This is the group of people that I choose not to play with. Because I don’t want to have to recreate that in every platform that I play video games on,” he added.

Spencer also spoke about how Microsoft uses AI on Xbox to “monitor the sentiment of a conversation (to detect) when a conversation is getting to a destructive point.”

He added that Xbox Live is “not a free speech platform​. We see all positives and negatives of the human condition. We have people who propose to each other and get married on Xbox Live. We also have conversations about politics and other things that happen,” Spencer said.

He went on to say “we’re a platform around interactive entertainment and video games. We’re not there to allow all kinds of social discourse to happen on our platform. That’s not why we exist.”

Last year, Call Of Duty’s official Twitter announced that it permanently banned 48,000 accounts from Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Call Of Duty: Warzone for cheating in one day alone.

It follows on from Activision announcing that permanent bans may carry over across all Call Of Duty titles. The company, warned that players who cheat may see their punishment carry over to “past, present, and future titles in the franchise”.