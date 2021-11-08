Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration details revealed, happening next week

Xbox is hosting a livestream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the console, which will be held next week.

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration will be held on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The stream will air at 6pm GMT (10am PST/1pm EST) on the official Xbox YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook steam channels.

The steam will be available with subtitles in various languages, with the announcement page listing German, French, BR Portuguese and more. The stream will also have American Sign Language or Audio Descriptions on the official Xbox YouTube channel.

For streamers who are planning to stream along with the celebration, Xbox warns that there will be copyrighted music that automated bots will catch.

During the event, there will be giveaways available to viewers. To be eligible, fans must be registered at Xbox FanFest. There will also be a trivia event at 10pm GMT (2pm PST/5pm EST) via the FanFest service. New items will also be added to the Xbox Gear Shop on November 15 to celebrate the occasion, what exactly these will has not yet been revealed.

Last month a new update arrived that allows Xbox users to stream their gameplay directly to Twitch. Users can access the feature by using the “Capture and Share” menu, where they’ll then be able to select “Live Streaming”. After linking a Twitch account player will then be able to stream directly to the platform.

At the time, Xbox’s Major Nelson tweeted, “Xbox and Twitch are teaming up to make live streaming from your Xbox easier than ever. Insiders, starting today you can access Twitch directly from the Guide and manage your setup in a few simple steps.”

