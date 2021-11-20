Xbox’s first party titles are significantly cheaper than PlayStation’s

Xbox Series X/S first party games are launching at a significantly lower price point, when compared to their current gen counterparts on PlayStation 5.

As spotted by Eurogamer, AAA, first-party Xbox titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have released in the UK at a £55 price point. This is 22 per cent lower than some of the games on its competitor Sony’s current generation console.

This generation of the PlayStation boasts an impressive library of released and upcoming first party games including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. However, players who want to experience these exclusives will have to pay a price close to £70.

Games which release simultaneously on both platforms such as Battlefield 2042 often release at Sony’s higher price point. This generation appears to have not reached a consensus when it comes to the pricing of its AAA titles.

Microsoft announced that it was making a commitment to gaming that is affordable for all alongside the release of the Xbox Series S. Its digital-only console is available to gamers at a much lower price point than its disc based entry, priced at around £250.

Xbox also promoted its Xbox Game Pass, which allows players to download and stream over 100 different games. Its commitment to affordable gaming can be seen not only in the pricing of its first party titles, but also in their inclusion in the streaming service.

Despite this, Xbox has still failed to reach the affordability of Nintendo and its most popular franchises. Critically acclaimed games such as Metroid Dread and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl both released at the £50 mark. However, it could be argued that this is because Xbox is working with more advanced hardware.

In other news, players of the new Pokémon games have been disappointed that the Shiny Charm, which increases their chances of seeing differently coloured Pokemon, does not work with encounters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.