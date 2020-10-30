Xbox’s Games With Gold for November include ‘Aragami’, ‘Swimsanity!’

Microsoft has announced Xbox’s Games With Gold for November, with both Aragami and Swimsanity! headlining the selection.

Gold members can download the first two games from November 1. The Xbox One title Aragami: Shadow Edition will be available until November 30, whereas the original Xbox title, Full Spectrum Warrior, is only available up until November 15.

On November 16 the following two games will be released. Swimsanity! is the next Xbox One title, and is free until December 15, whilst Lego Indiana Jones marks the free Xbox 360 title, which will be up until November 30.

Aragami: Shadow Edition includes the original game its prequel, Nightfall. Both place players in the role of an undead assassin, who is able to control the shadows. With the dark powers, a plethora of powers are available to utilise and experiment with, either solo or through cross-platform co-operative play.

The classic original Xbox game, Full Spectrum Warrior, is a unique action strategy that utilises technology based on US Army training programs. While its origins were built around the idea of being a training tool for the US army, the game quickly became a popular warfare simulator.

For those looking at multiplayer-centred games, Swimsanity! is an underwater shooter packed with eight various co-operative and competitive modes. Over 150 challenges reside within and constantly push players to be the best with constant fast-paced action.

Finally, Lego Indiana Jones takes the traditional Lego game experience and uses the Indiana Jones franchise to craft a new adventure. Taking place across the original trilogy, numerous fan-favourite scenes have been recreated in brick form, ready to be destroyed, rebuilt, and destroyed again.

PlayStation also recently announced their selection of free games in November for Plus members. Bugsnax, Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War and Hollow Knight are set to arrive between PS4 and PS5 systems.