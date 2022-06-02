Xbox’s secret achievements can now be viewed before they’re unlocked

A new update to Xbox consoles has changed secret achievements, and it’s quite a handy change for any hunters out there.

Xbox users can now view secret achievements natively, as announced via an Xbox Wire post. On how to access the information, the post reads: “From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.”

The secret achievements information can also be viewed on PC as well as the Xbox App. Prior to this update, players would need to use third-party resources if they wanted to view secret achievements or use the web browser functionality on Xbox. What’s interesting is that hidden PlayStation trophies have been viewable for a while, so it’s surprising that it’s taken Microsoft this long to catch up.

The post also notes that players “will also see improvements to the speed and reliability of detecting available updates, both in your collection and when you launch a game.”

For those looking forward to Summer Game Fest, an Xbox and Bethesda showcase is lined up for Sunday, June 12 at 6pm BST, and while its length hasn’t been specified at the time of publication, it’s likely to run for around 90 minutes.

Both Starfield and Redfall have been pushed into 2023, making the remainder of the year for Xbox seemingly devoid of any big first-party hits, but this showcase should give us a better indication of what to expect in the near future. You can find a handy guide of all of the information here.

In other news, an Elden Ring randomiser mod has been released on PC, with creator Matt “thefifthmatt” Gruen stating: “In the best case, I hope the randomiser gives players an experience of discovery and adaptation not always found in normal re-playthroughs.”