‘XCOM 2’ will be free on the Epic Game Store next week

Epic Games has revealed the next two free games players will be able to claim, including Firaxis Games‘ XCOM 2.

From April 14 to April 21, Epic Games Store account holders will be able to add XCOM 2 to their library. Developed by Firaxis Games, XCOM 2 was a follow up to 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown, a reboot of the franchise. The game is a tactical, turn-based, base-building strategy game set in the year 2035. It sees players act as the commander of the XCOM military organisation as it leads a resistance against alien occupiers. Levels feature maps that are procedurally generated, and missions are often timed – meaning players are pressured to beat them within a certain timeframe.

The game was critically praised upon its release, with the weighty decision-making particularly celebrated, as poor judgement can result in permanently losing squad members.

This will also mark the first time XCOM 2 will be available on the Epic Games Store, having only released PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and Steam previously. However, it does seem like it is only the base version of the game, and does not include any of the various DLC, though looking at the game’s store page suggests players will be able to upgrade to the Collection bundle.

It should also be noted that XCOM 2’s multiplayer and other online modes have been shut down on PC, which also seems to be the case for the Epic Games Store version of the game.

XCOM 2 isn’t the only free game coming to the Epic Game Store next week. Also available from April 14 is the roguelike mountain-climbing game Insurmountable, which features procedurally generated mountains, hundreds of events to experience, and three characters to play as. This will also mark the first time Insurmountable is playable on the Epic Game Store.

Currently, Firaxis is working on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, originally revealed and expected to release last year, but has now been delayed all the way into the second half of 2022. Midnight Suns will feature similar gameplay to XCOM, but uses cards as its main mechanic.

In other news, Dark Souls players are worried that multiplayer isn’t coming back after references to multiplayer have been removed from the Steam page for the games.