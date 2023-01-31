‘XCOM’ director “doesn’t know anything” about the future of the series right now

XCOM and XCOM 2 director Jake Solomon has said he doesn’t know anything about the future of the strategy game series.

Solomon’s team at Firaxis most recently released Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and are currently developing DLC for the game.

However, when asked if their plans beyond that include XCOM 3, Solomon said he had “no information”.

“I personally have no information on [XCOM] right now,” he told VGC, “and I say that because, truly, yesterday I was working on Morbius’ abbey outfits and recolours, so I am not working on it.

He added: “I don’t have any secret agenda, I don’t know anything about XCOM at this point.”

The science fiction game series began with X-COM: UFO Defence, which was created by Julian Gollop’s Mythos Games and MicroProse in 1994.

The series was rebooted by 2K games in 2012, beginning with the critically-acclaimed XCOM: Enemy Unknown. This was followed by XCOM 2 in 2016, and the spin-off XCOM: Chimera Squad in 2020.

Last week, Firaxis released the Deadpool DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, featuring a range of new missions, upgrades and additional cosmetic items. A further three DLC packs are set to launch in the coming months, with Venom, Morbius and Storm all coming to the game.

In a four-star review of Midnight Suns, NME described it as “another essential Firaxis title, this time blended with superheroes. Smart use of the Marvel license and some bold choices mean this is essential for turn-based tactics fans, even if the young adult Abbey [upgrade] nonsense might not work for everyone.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features two post-credit scenes, with both clips hinting at future expansions to Firaxis’ tactical role-playing game by introducing a new, familiar villain.

