Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds its two newest DLC characters, Pyra and Mythra, today on Nintendo Switch.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters are part of the second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass. They’re also available to purchase for $5.99.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai helmed a presentation showing off Pyra and Mythra’s moves. The nearly hour-long look at the fighters reveals Pyra’s powerful offence and Mythra’s high-jumps and quick movement. Players can swap between both characters at will. They have similar movesets, though each have clear strengths and weaknesses over the other.

Check out the full presentation below.

Pyra and Mythra also come with a new stage to fight on: the Cloud Sea of Alrest. Pulled from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, this area finds combatants flying through the sky on the back of a mythical creature. There are also a series of songs from the game as well to use as a backdrop.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an action role-playing game from Monolith Soft. It first debuted on Nintendo Switch in 2017. The Xenoblade series has been around since 2010, though Xenoblade Chronicles only received a remastered Switch debut in 2020.

Pyra and Mythra are the latest additions to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team, but there are still two more coming to Fighters Pass 2. We’ve seen Arms’ Min Min, Minecraft’s Steve and Alex, and Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth so far.

Previously, Nintendo announced Pyra and Mythra’s impending Smash arrival in mid-February. There’s no word about which characters are set to make an appearance in the future. But Switch gamers can look forward to a blast from the past as next-gen remasters of several titles, such as the Crash Bandicoot series, are headed to the system.