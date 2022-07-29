‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ director confirms series will “still go on”

In a recent interview, long-time Xenoblade Chronicles director Genki Yokota confirmed that the series would continue past the latest entry, Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The interview, which was officially conducted by Nintendo as part of its “Ask the Developer” series, eventually led to Yokota being asked if the series would receive more entries, despite Xenoblade Chronicles 3 being touted as the “culmination”. Yokota responded by saying “Yes, it will still go on! I want to keep it going as long as possible!”

It was stated a little earlier in the interview that the game would also be receiving an expansion pass in a similar vein to Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country, although given the phrasing it doesn’t seem as if Yokota is referring to the additional content for 3 as the continuation.

It’s unknown exactly what future titles could hold. Xenoblade Chronicles has never been beholden to numbered entries, with the Wii U title Xenoblade Chronicles X being its own standalone entry within the larger universe. It’s also worth noting that Xenoblade Chronicles is just one part of the bigger Xeno franchise, which started with the 1998 PlayStation title Xenogears, so theoretically it could continue without the Chronicles name attached.

Originally starting on the Wii, Xenoblade Chronicles released in 2010 to critical acclaim. Interestingly enough, the title wasn’t originally planned to have a Western release, with its eventual release outside of Japan coming as a byproduct of the Operation Rainfall fan campaign, which requested that Nintendo bring Japanese-only titles overseas. The Last Story and Pandora’s Tower (two other action-RPGs) were also part of the campaign, however neither title received sequels.

