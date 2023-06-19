Sci-fi strategy ‘Xenonauts 2’ confirms Early Access release date with new trailer

Turn-based strategy Xenonauts 2 is launching in Early Access in July, publisher Hooded Horse has confirmed.

While a 2023 release window was confirmed back in January, Hooded Horse has now specified that Xenonauts 2 will be launching in Early Access on July 18.

A follow-up to 2014’s Xenonauts, Xenonauts 2 takes place in an alternate 2009 where the Cold War never ended. Against this backdrop, players control a secretive group defending Earth from an alien invasion — a challenge that involves shooting down UFOs, deploying soldiers to fight on the ground, and reverse-engineering advanced alien technology.

While Xenonauts 2 will sound familiar to fans of Firaxis‘ XCOM reboot, the sequel is more of a spiritual successor to the original ’90s run of X-COM games, which are seen as more challenging and detail-oriented.

https://youtu.be/Y8r4HyUpKfM

As part of Xenonauts 2‘s “in-depth strategic layer,” the game’s Steam page notes that players will need to build bases across the globe, conduct “multiple avenues of research,” and prioritise how scavenged alien technology is utilised.

On the battlefield, the sequel will also introduce a new faction: Cleaners, a human group of alien sympathisers who will fight alongside the invaders and work to undermine your defences. Additionally, developer Goldhawk Interactive has emphasised that Xenonauts 2 will keep the first game’s challenging approach to turn-based combat.

“This isn’t the story of an elite squad of heroes winning battle after battle without loss — war is hell, and many of your troops will give their lives to resist the alien invasion,” reads the store page. “Your veteran troops will be invaluable, but even your basic recruits are skilled soldiers ready for combat. It is up to you to enable them to become the veterans of tomorrow.”

Until it launches in Early Access, you can play a free demo of Xenonauts 2 here.

