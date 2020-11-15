‘XIII’ remake developer apologises for not meeting fan expectations

The publisher and developer of the XIII remake have apologised for failing to meet fan expectations of the newly released game, citing Covid-19 and work from home arrangements for the issues affecting XIII.

The remake of 2003 first-person shotter XIII currently has an overwhelmingly negative user review on Steam. Alongside a cavalcade of bugs that have been identified by players, fans have also taken issue with the game’s reworked visuals.

Fans are disheartened that the remake has abandoned the cell-shaded look of the original that emulated comic book art, which has been replaced with a far less visually striking approach that brings to mind the art styles of games such as Fortnite.

In their statement, Publisher Microids and developer Playmagic apologised for not meeting the expectations of their players, and outlined their plans to improve the game with future patches.

“Players expectations have not been met by the launch version and we hear loud and clear the legitimate criticism and disappointment,” the companies said. “First and foremost, we would like to offer our most sincere apologies for the game’s technical issues. In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players’ frustrations.”

The statement then addressed the effect that home working has had on the development of the remake, noting that it had “added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected.”

They have outlined a series of technical fixes to be addressed in the first patch, which will include stability improvements, framerate fixes, and numerous various bugs that will hopefully smooth out player experiences.

It remains to be seen if the classic style of XIII will be brought back to the game, something would likely require a large overhaul of the visuals. Their statement confirms that they will still be adding free additions to the game, saying that they are working on a “detailed road map highlighting the upcoming free additions to the game content like new levels, weapons, skins and modes for the local multiplayer.”