xQc says he’s received no support from fellow streamers after Olympics Twitch ban

Twitch streamer xQc claims that he has received no support from other creators on the platform following his Olympics DMCA ban.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, an ex-Overwatch League player, was recently banned from Twitch after watching DMCA content from the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The ban lasted less than a day and xQc soon returned to the platform, after which he announced that he did a counter-claim against the International Olympics Committee and would be fighting his DMCA ban in court with the help of the Video Game Attorney.

Advertisement

Following this announcement, many streamers have had their own thoughts with Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys reacting to the original clip saying that xQc should have both a lawyer and an agent, in regards to Video Game Attorney.

However, xQc recently claimed in a new Twitch clip – as spotted Dexterto – that he has received no support from fellow streamers after sharing the news saying they’re all “ganging up” on him for content.

“Where is all the outrage now?” xQc said in the clip, saying that he got “zero” direct messages from any streamers who could get hurt by DMCA.

xQc believes that his DMCA counter-claim could have a positive effect on how Twitch streamers are able to watch and react to content on the platform, but it’s unclear at this time what the end result will be.

Video Game Attorney said on Twitter: “We discussed all options with Felix and he is confident, as are we, that the content in question was fair use. As such, he made the call to take a stand.

Advertisement

“We are ready to defend Felix no matter how they choose to proceed.”

Elsewhere, Twitch recently dropped its UK subscription price to £3.99.