Xbox has announced its latest wave of Game Pass titles, heavily focusing on numerous Yakuza titles launching on the service.

The second half of January will see a huge wave of titles being added to Xbox Game Pass, following on from games such as Injustice 2 being added in the first half. Alongside numerous Yakuza titles, another major inclusion is the Xbox Series console exclusive, The Medium.

Starting this Thursday (January 21), four new games will be added to Xbox Game Pass. Control will finally make its arrival on PC, following its addition to consoles last year, and the Outer Wilds will be made available for players on Xbox’s cloud gaming service on Android.

Additionally, the tactical stealth game Desperados III (Android, consoles and PC) will make its debut on the service, offering players a hardcore western simulation. Alongside this, Donut County (Android, consoles and PC) is also launched on the same date, bringing a story-based puzzle game where players must soak up as much of the environment as possible with an ever-expanding hole.

Next Tuesday (January 26) sees the release of Cyber Shadow (Android, consoles and PC), which will also be included into Xbox Game Pass on the same date. The retro-inspired side-scroller will have gamers slicing their way through waves of enemies and accomplishing feats of precise platforming.

Finally, on January 28, the long-anticipated game The Medium (Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC) will launch and drop onto Xbox Game Pass. The psychological horror from Bloober Team introduces a dual reality gameplay mechanic, having players simultaneously exploring two worlds through the power of next-gen, while also uncovering a horrifying mystery.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Android, consoles and PC) will also release on the same day, bringing Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 to the Xbox family for the first time.

As always, a small list of titles will also be leaving the service. On January 29, Xbox Game Pass says goodbye to Death Squared (consoles), Death’s Gambit (PC), Final Fantasy XV (consoles and PC), Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (consoles and PC), Gris (PC), Indivisible (consoles and PC), Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC), and Sea Salt (consoles and PC).

Xbox Game Pass could be ramping up for a big year in 2021, as Ubisoft+ has been heavily rumoured to be merging with the service at some point in the future.